New JEDI leader at RiverStone Health

Clark Stirgus has joined RiverStone Health as senior director of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI). He previously served as assistant director for campus life at Albion College in Albion, Mich. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, Spanish and sociology from Albion College and is pursuing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Siena Heights University.

At RiverStone Health, Stirgus will work to build a more inclusive and accepting environment. “RiverStone Health is eager to make organizational changes so that historically marginalized populations will receive the care they deserve,” he said. “My hope is to educate my peers and also demonstrate to our community the depth of our dedication to providing a holistic approach to health reaching every member of our community.”