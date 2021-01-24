New members join Century 21 team

Lukas Seely joins our Century 21 Hometown Brokers family as a native to the Billings community. He has been heavily involved with Comedy/Entertainment around the country, giving him the skills to thrive while being around others. Seely can be reached at 610-570-5415 or lukas_seely@hotmail.com

Sara Alexander has a long time background in the customer service industry, she has the skills and knowledge to help guide her clients through the home buying and selling experience. She comes with a positive attitude and is always willing to go the extra mile. Alexander may be reached at 406-860-0653 or sara.alexander21@icloud.com.

Michaela Stock grew up with the influence of real estate development, and with a degree in marketing and social media, her move into a career as a Realtor is a perfect fit. She is committed to excellence and relentless in her work ethic, giving her a fabulous foundation to work hard for her clients. Stock may be reached at 406-672-7436 or michaelastock29@gmail.com.