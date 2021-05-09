New MSU Billings provost selected

Montana State University Billings is pleased to announce Sep Eskandari, Ph.D., has been selected as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. He will assume his new role on July 1. Eskandari was most recently associate provost for academic planning and faculty excellence at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in Pomona, California.
Eskandari has a doctorate in physiology from the University of California, Los Angeles and a master’s degree in biology from California Polytechnic University, Pomona. His previous academic administration positions include associate vice president for faculty affairs, academic senate chair and vice chair, and chair of the biological sciences department. As a faculty member, he led an active, externally-funded research program resulting in numerous peer-reviewed publications with student co-authors. His research focused on the molecular physiology and pharmacology of brain neurotransmitter transporters.
In his current position, he works closely with the provost in all matters related to the day-to-day operations of academics as well as long-term planning for the division of academic affairs. He is an active contributor to key divisional and cross-divisional initiatives, including student and faculty success; multi-year plans related to enrollment, budget, and faculty and staff hiring; university strategic plan; academic master plan; campus master plan; assurance of learning and accreditation; and academic policies, to name a few.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to become a member of the MSU Billings family and its local and broader communities. I am eager to work with Chancellor Hicswa and all campus and community members toward advancing the vision and mission of MSU Billings in support of the academic, workforce, and economic development needs of Billings and Montana.” Eskandari said.
Sep is married to Julie Eskandari and they have a daughter, Lily.