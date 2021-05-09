New MSU Billings provost selected

Montana State University Billings is pleased to announce Sep Eskandari, Ph.D., has been selected as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. He will assume his new role on July 1. Eskandari was most recently associate provost for academic planning and faculty excellence at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in Pomona, California.

Eskandari has a doctorate in physiology from the University of California, Los Angeles and a master’s degree in biology from California Polytechnic University, Pomona. His previous academic administration positions include associate vice president for faculty affairs, academic senate chair and vice chair, and chair of the biological sciences department. As a faculty member, he led an active, externally-funded research program resulting in numerous peer-reviewed publications with student co-authors. His research focused on the molecular physiology and pharmacology of brain neurotransmitter transporters.