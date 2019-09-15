Chris Fraser, operating principal for Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana based in Kalispell has acquired a majority and controlling interest in the Keller Williams Realty Premier Brokers in Billings.
Fraser, a 16-year industry veteran brings leadership, technology and a new vision for Billings area agents. He is the new operating principal and current supervising broker for the Billings market center.
Fraser is responsible for leading the 2012 turnaround of the Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana into the most profitable Keller Williams franchise in Montana and highly ranked in the North Central region.
Keller Williams Realty has over 400 agents in Montana with locations in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula, Hamilton, Kalispell and Whitefish. Each office independently owned and operated.