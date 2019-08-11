NextGEN, a young professional’s group managed by the Billings Chamber, recently announced its 2019-2020 Leadership Team, effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
The leadership team is:
- David Mitchell, Coldwell Banker Commercial, co-chair
- Brian Hafner, Universal Lending, co-chair
- Cathy Grider, Billings Federal Credit Union, grow action team co-lead
- D’Vaughn Hayes, Office 360, grow action team co-lead
- Jason Leininger, The Real Estate Hub, connect action team co-lead
- Joe Ferrucci, First American Title, connect action team co-lead
- McCall Linke, Montana Outlaw BBQ, inspire action team co-lead
- Colton Welhaven, Buchanan Capital, inspire action team co-lead
- Shannon Christenson, CTA, learn action team co-lead
- Kayla Vokral, Big Sky Economic Development, learn action team co-lead
- Whitney Griffin, Wipfli, learn action team co-lead
Outgoing team members are Karen Baumgart (BillingsWorks) and Marcell Bruski (Big Sky Economic Development).
The NextGEN network, consisting of 268 members as it enters its sixth year, exists to foster relationships among young professionals, develop business opportunities, support civic involvement, and promote an overall investment in the future of our community. For more information, go to billingsnextgen.com.