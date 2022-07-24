Nilson Report ranks Rocky Mountain Bank high for commercial credit cards

Nilson Report ranked Rocky Mountain Bank, a member of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., among top U.S. commercial credit card issuers for the seventh year in a row.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., which operates under the brand name HTLF, continues to display strength in the commercial payments space. HTLF saw a 48 percent increase in purchase volume growth and ranked 31st overall among purchasing and fleet card issuers, an improvement from 36th in 2020.

Nilson Report ranking reflects HTLF’s innovative approach to digital technology products and customer education and experiences.

Tod Peterson, President & CEO of Rocky Mountain Bank, noted that the ranking reflects their innovations, including payment solutions and virtual card and contactless cards.

Also this year, HTLF was again recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Banks,” earning the best ranking yet of No. 28 among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion.