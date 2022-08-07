 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NorthWestern Energy welcomes Kent T. Larson to board

Kent T. Larsen has joined the board of directors for the NorthWestern Corporation and NorthWestern Energy.

Larson brings extensive utility operations and executive experience to the independent board, with over 38 years of experience in the utility industry with Xcel Energy. He retired in 2020 as its executive vice president and group president where he directed overall operations for Xcel Energy, including overseeing $45 billion of assets and 8,000 employees.

Along with Larson’s experience with Xcel Energy, he currently serves on the board of directors of Adolfson & Peterson Construction Company, a construction company, Quanta Services West, a utility construction company and subsidiary of Quanta Services, and Regions Hospital, a hospital based in St. Paul, Minn.

