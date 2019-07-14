NOVA Center for the Performing Arts recently named its board of directors.
Executive board members are:
Lucinda Stearns Butler, president; RN, BSN retired, president of Rimrock Opera Foundation; Douglas Nagel, first vice president; associate professor and co-chair department of music, MSU Billings and former artistic director of Rimrock Opera; Daniel Struckman, second vice president retired pharmacist and “In Search of Bud” blog writer; Steven Butler, M.D., treasurer, president, otolaryngologist, physician and surgeon at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates, past president of NOVA Center; Karen Postema, secretary; retired speech-language pathologist MS/SLP.
Members at large are:
Jennifer Chapman, bookkeeper at Westate Machinery Co.; Shannon Johnson, CHS, LMT clinic manager, St. Vincent Healthcare, business manager, Internal Medicine Associates; Ellen Layton, esquire, vice president, Billings Clinic, general counsel for Billings Clinic; Precious McKenzie, Ph.D., author, assistant professor of English, Rocky Mountain College; Benjamin Meyer, lyric tenor, ExxonMobil refinery; Rebekah Rae, dance instructor, arts supporter; Lynsey Ross, paralegal and law student; Karen Stears, M.S., genetic counselor at St. Vincent Healthcare; Robert Stears, M.D., diagnostic radiologist and neuroradiologist; Karla Stricker, development director, Family Service.
Directors emeritus are:
Randall Hammerquist, Susan McCaughey, Virginia Mermel and Samuel Bergman.