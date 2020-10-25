Novasio, Lockwood School board win awards

The School Administrators of Montana recently announced Tobin Novasio, superintendent of Lockwood Public Schools, is recipient of the 2020 G.V. Erickson Award.

The award is given to a member of SAM who has made the greatest contribution to the betterment of education in Montana. This is the most prestigious award a school administrator in Montana can receive.

Novasio has been an educator in Montana for more than 20 years serving as a teacher, principal and superintendent. Since 2012, he has been the superintendent at Lockwood Public Schools. With his leadership, Lockwood Elementary School District expanded from a K-8 district to include a high school. On Sept. 3, 2019, Lockwood High School welcomed its first freshman class and celebrated the opening of the new high school building in August of this year, serving both freshman and sophomore classes.

He has served in support of Montana public education in many capacities, such as the president of the Montana Association of School Superintendents and in his current role representing Montana on the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board.

Novasio was named the Montana Superintendent of the Year by MASS in 2017.