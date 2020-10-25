Novasio, Lockwood School board win awards

The School Administrators of Montana recently announced Tobin Novasio, superintendent of Lockwood Public Schools, is recipient of the 2020 G.V. Erickson Award.
The award is given to a member of SAM who has made the greatest contribution to the betterment of education in Montana. This is the most prestigious award a school administrator in Montana can receive.
Novasio has been an educator in Montana for more than 20 years serving as a teacher, principal and superintendent. Since 2012, he has been the superintendent at Lockwood Public Schools. With his leadership, Lockwood Elementary School District expanded from a K-8 district to include a high school. On Sept. 3, 2019, Lockwood High School welcomed its first freshman class and celebrated the opening of the new high school building in August of this year, serving both freshman and sophomore classes.
He has served in support of Montana public education in many capacities, such as the president of the Montana Association of School Superintendents and in his current role representing Montana on the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board.
Novasio was named the Montana Superintendent of the Year by MASS in 2017.
The Lockwood School District Board of Trustees is one of two recipients of the Montana Association of School Superintendent Honor School Boards of the Year.
The award honors the dedicated and ethical service rendered by school boards to the children of Montana and recognizes accomplishments of school boards in the areas of board policy, infrastructure for learning and teaching, and innovative educational programs.
MASS selects two outstanding school boards annually that represent excellence in these areas. St. Ignatius is the other recipient of this year’s award.
The Lockwood School District Board of Trustees recently received the MTSBA Golden Gavel Award for an unprecedented 30th consecutive year.
Members of the Lockwood School District board include Tim Sather, chair; Pamela Ask, vice-chair; Joe Borgstrom, Robert Keehn, Scott Kiekover, Sylvia Noble and Kather Pfau.
Novasio, who nominated the board, also recognized Janna Lind with the award since she served as a trustee when the board was working on many of its recent achievements.
