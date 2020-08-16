O’Donnell joins Stockman Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason O’Donnell recently joined Stockman Bank as a financial analyst. His responsibilities include modeling interest rate and liquidity risk and assisting in the analysis of the balance sheet strategies, funding options and firm capitalization.

He will also provide credit write-ups and analysis on fixed income investments for the bank’s bond portfolio, as well as the reporting of key measurements, performance ratios and credit standards.

O’Donnell earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and finance at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, in 2019. He is currently a level 2 candidate in the CFA program.

O’Donnell’s office is located at 2700 King Ave. W. and he may be reached by calling 406-655-3989.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0