Odegaard, Kovacich recognized by Best Lawyers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Odegaard and Mark Kovacich, attorneys at Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, PC, have been recognized, individually, by Best Lawyers in America 2021 for their extensive work and excellence in representing injury victims. The inclusion in Best Lawyers is an honor bestowed on a lawyer only through a nomination and peer review process by other leading lawyers and judges.

For four years running, Best Lawyers has recognized Odegaard for his representation of claimants in workers' compensation matters.

Kovacich has been recognized by Best Lawyers for the fifth year in a row for his representation of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation.

The attorneys' law firm, Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, PC, has grown to be the largest plaintiff's injury firm in Montana. Their offices are located in Billings, Great Falls, and Helena. They may be reached by calling 406-222-2222 or online at mtlawyers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0