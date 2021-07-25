Olson joins RBC Wealth Management

Janiel Olson recently joined RBC Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor. RBC Wealth Management financial advisors assist individual and corporate clients in selecting appropriate investments including stocks, taxable and tax-exempt bonds, options and mutual funds. They also assist clients with wealth plans, retirement plans and goals-based planning.

Janiel graduated from Montana State University Billings (MSUB) with a Bachelors in Business Management and Masters in Healthcare Administration and was a member of the MSUB basketball team. Janiel was born and raised in Billings, where she now lives with her husband.