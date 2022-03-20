 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opportunity Bank promotes Laura Clark as bank president

Laura Clark

Clark

The board of directors of Opportunity Bank of Montana has named Laura Clark, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer, to the position of President, effective April 1, 2022. She will join the board at that time. Clark joined the bank in 2014 as senior vice president/chief financial officer. Her experience spans 40 years and includes a variety of executive positions. Clark holds a bachelor's degree in business from Montana State University in Billings. She serves as a board member of Montana Independent Bankers.

