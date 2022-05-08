Osen name to Chadron State College Dean's List

Chadron State College has announced that 346 students including Camden Osen of Billings met requirements for the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address.