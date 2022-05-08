 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Osen name to Chadron State College Dean's List

  • 0

Chadron State College has announced that 346 students including Camden Osen of Billings met requirements for the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden argues deficit reduction will help reduce inflation as fed hikes interest rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News