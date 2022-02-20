Owen named new VP of Public Health Services at RiverStone

He brings more than 20 years of experience working in metropolitan, suburban and rural public health, and community health systems. Many of those years have been in leadership roles. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is presently in a master of business administration program focusing on health administration.

“My career has been all about working in organizations that support and promote healthy communities, so RiverStone Health is a natural fit for me,” Owen said. “I’m looking forward to the variety of things I’ll get to work on in this role. In public health, we work in so many different areas that help make Yellowstone County a safe and great please to live, work and play. We do everything from health education and promotion, to support services for pregnant women and children, to school nursing, to programs that ensure we have safe food and water, just to name a few. I’m excited to work alongside all the dedicated and caring people at RiverStone Health.”