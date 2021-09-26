Owner of Strategic Retirement Plans named to Forbes list

Strategic Retirement Plans, a wealth management firm in Billings, Montana, today announces that owner/financial advisor Gabe E. Lapito, MBA, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, has been named to Forbes list of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors for 2021 as one of the country’s top advisors representing the future of the wealth management industry. This is Lapito’s fifth-consecutive year to be named to the Next-Gen list published on www.forbes.com.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes again for their Top Next-Gen list,” said Lapito. “Our whole team at SRP is dedicated to fully understanding the retirement dreams and goals of each of our clients and to passionately stewarding those dreams and goals with integrity and excellence. The Forbes recognition highlights that commitment to our clients. We are thrilled to accept this award.”

Lapito joined the Strategic Retirement Plans team in March 2007 after working with an international auditing and accounting firm. He purchased the company in July 2013 and continues to offer holistic financial planning to help create streams of income in retirement.

