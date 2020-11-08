Page promoted to Gazette city editor

Casey Page was recently promoted to city editor at The Billings Gazette.

In addition to managing the reporting staff, Page is responsible for editing, scheduling and planning the stories for The Gazette's print and online products.

Page joined The Gazette in 2007 as a photographer and was named deputy photo editor in 2013.

Page is a Sandpoint, Idaho native with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and journalism from Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin.

She may be reached by emailing cpage@billingsgazette.com.

