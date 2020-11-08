 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page promoted to Gazette city editor

Page promoted to Gazette city editor

{{featured_button_text}}

Casey Page was recently promoted to city editor at The Billings Gazette.

In addition to managing the reporting staff, Page is responsible for editing, scheduling and planning the stories for The Gazette's print and online products.

Page joined The Gazette in 2007 as a photographer and was named deputy photo editor in 2013.

Page is a Sandpoint, Idaho native with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and journalism from Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin.

She may be reached by emailing cpage@billingsgazette.com.

Casey Page

Page

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News