Pahut joins First Interstate Bank

In this role, Pahut will be responsible for First Interstate’s commitment to community companywide and executing systemwide philanthropic campaigns and efforts. Her primary focus will be developing and growing nonprofit partnerships and relationships and overseeing First Interstate’s philanthropy and company giving as the Foundation’s new Executive Director.

With more than 17 years experience in community relations and philanthropic giving, Pahut has success leading important foundation initiatives within higher education and health care industries. A graduate of Walden University with a MBA, Pahut also has an undergraduate degree from the University of Montana Western, is a Certified Fund Raising Executive, and a Certified Specialist in Planned Giving. She is actively engaged in her community as a volunteer for several organizations and serves on the board of directors for Billings Clinic Broadwater. Pahut was also named one of the Billings Gazette’s 40 Under 40 in 2016.