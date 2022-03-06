Parisot promoted at Stockman Insurance

Reilly Parisot has been promoted to Account Executive for Stockman Insurance in Billings. Parisot, a licensed insurance agent, will be responsible for developing and servicing new client relationships and assisting them with their commercial insurance product needs.

Parisot is licensed in property, casualty, and surety. He most recently served as a customer service representative for the Stockman Insurance office in Helena. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Montana State University-Bozeman in 2017.

Stockman Insurance, an affiliate of Stockman Bank of Montana, is a full-service insurance agency offering most lines of insurance. Their mission is to become the preferred leader in agribusiness, commercial and personal insurance by serving their clients’ needs with personalized and professional customer service.

Parisot is located at the Stockman Insurance office at 1405 Grand Avenue. He can be reached at 406-371-8115.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0