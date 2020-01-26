Leah Parker has joined Retirement Solutions as a licensed service assistant.
A former firefighter and EMT, Parker has recently worked as a personal banker at First Interstate Bank for seven years before transitioning to working for Adam Gross at Retirement Solutions, helping clients identify their needs for retirement, and creating plans to make it happen.
Retirement Solutions is located at 178 S. 32nd St. W., Suite 1.
Parker may be reached by calling 294-7524 or emailing lparker@retire-solutions.com.