Parks promoted at Stockman Wealth Management

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kary Parks was recently promoted to junior portfolio manager at Stockman Wealth Management in Billings. Her responsibilities include financial planning, investment account management, economic analysis and business development.

Parks has worked at Stockman Wealth Management since 2017. She attained the designation of Certified Financial Planner in December 2019. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Black Hills State University in 2009.

Parks’ office is at 402 N. Broadway. She may be at 655-3960.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0