Jami Clark has recently been elected as board president of Partners for Parks. Amber Parish has been elected as a board member. The Partners for Parks mission is to promote, acquire, develop, maintain, and establish public park and recreational facilities in the Billings area. Most recently Partners for Parks has assisted with projects at Centennial, High Sierra, and Swords Parks and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site. For more information visit www.pfpbillings.org.