Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl and Green PLLC recognized as one of the Best Law Firms in America

Law firm

Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, PLLC has been recognized in the 2021 Edition of the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Best Lawyers recognizes 5% of the lawyers practicing in the United States. Achieving tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The firm has been awarded a Tier 1 ranking in bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law; a Tier 1 ranking in litigation – bankruptcy; and a Tier 2 ranking in bet-the-company litigation.

Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, PLLC is located at 2817 Second Avenue North, Suite 300, Billings, Montana. The firm is reachable at (406) 252-8500 and online at www.ppbglaw.com.

