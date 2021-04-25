 Skip to main content
Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green PLLC announces new hire

Morgan Tuss has joined Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green PLLC, at 2817 Second Avenue North, Suite 300. Tuss’ primary area of practice will be general business and estate planning. Morgan graduated from Montana State University-Billings with a bachelor's degree in communications and an A.A. in psychology. She then received her Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in December 2020, ranking as fourth in her class. Tuss is currently admitted to practice in Montana. She may be reached at 406-252-8500 or mtuss@ppbglaw.com.

