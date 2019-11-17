Andy Patten, attorney at Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, was recently selected to be recognized in the 26th edition of the Best Lawyers in America, for his work in the practice areas of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, bet-the-company litigation and litigation-bankruptcy.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green at 2817 Second Avenue North, Suite 300. For more information, go to ppbglaw.com.