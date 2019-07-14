Beau Peaslee, a licensed insurance agent, recently joined Stockman Insurance as an insurance producer/agent. Peaslee will be responsible for developing and servicing new client relationships and assisting them with their insurance needs.
Peaslee is licensed in property, casualty and surety. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management at Montana State University Billings.
Stockman Insurance, an affiliate of Stockman Bank of Montana, is a full service insurance agency offering most lines of insurance.
Peaslee may be reached by calling 371-8115 or 888-655-3974.
In Billings, Stockman Insurance is at 1405 Grand Ave. Headquartered in Miles City, Stockman Insurance also has offices in Missoula, Conrad, Glendive, Helena, Richey, Stanford, Great Falls and Worden.