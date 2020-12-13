Petterson, A&E Design receive historic preservation awards

Lynelle A. Petterson, owner and principal archaeologist for Ethnoscience Inc., and A&E Design of Billings recently received historic preservation awards from the Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board.

Petterson received the 2020 Eugene Carroll Historic Preservation Award, which honors individuals dedicated to historic preservation in Yellowstone County. Petterson is known for her work in cultural resource investigations. Her expertise is Northern Plains prehistory, historic archaeology, and stone ring archaeology. In Montana, she examined over 4,000 site forms from 20 counties of Montana and documented the first comprehensive study of the types, size, number of rocks, and landscape patterns of stone features in the state.

A&E Design of Billings received the Best Practices Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding demonstrations of adaptive reuse, restoration and preservation of historic properties, for its outstanding renovation and adaptive re-use of the McDonald Lofts at 124 29th St. Once the YMCA building, the McDonald Lofts are now a multifaceted development mixing residential and business downtown.

For more information contact Lora Mattox, local historic preservation officer, by calling 247-8622, or the Western Heritage Center, YHPB consultant at 256-6809 or archives@ywhc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0