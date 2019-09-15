Alex Picicci and Tyler Shockley recently joined Eide Bailly LLP.
Picicci joined as an associate in the audit department. He is a recent graduate of Montana State University Bozeman where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a bachelor’s degree in finance, and a master’s degree in professional accountancy. In his free time, Picicci serves as a varsity coach for the Skyview High football team.
Shockley will work assisting clients with a wide range of Assurance needs. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in agri-business from the University of Wyoming. Additionally, he attained associate’s degrees in animal science and ag business from Casper College in Wyoming. Shockley joined Eide Bailly with prior tax and audit experience at two smaller accounting firms. In his spare time he volunteers advising Junior Angus Association youth.