Picture Perfect Ultrasound receives national recognition

Picture Perfect Ultrasound has received national recognition as an accredited ultrasound imaging center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). This ACR seal and accreditation means that Picture Perfect Ultrasound staff and facility have shown excellence in ultrasound, commitment to quality patient care, safe business practices as well as accurate timely reporting. Picture Perfect Ultrasound is accredited in these ultrasound categories: vascular (all types of circulation studies), obstetrics (all trimesters), gynecology (women's health), abdomen (all internal organs) and small parts (thyroid, testicular ultrasounds etc.)

Picture Perfect Ultrasound takes care of men, women and kids for medical-diagnostic ultrasounds as well as elective ultrasounds for gender reveal and 3D-4D ultrasound in pregnancy. Picture Perfect Ultrasound can be reached at (406) 969-4340 or via their website at www.PicturePerfectUltrasound.com.

The business at 1216 16th Street West, Suite 21, is hosting an open house on April 26th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, gift basket drawings, tours of our imaging center, etc.

