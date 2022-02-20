Queen named AHEC director at RiverStone Health

Amy Queen has been named director of the Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center (AHEC), which is located at RiverStone Health in Billings. She succeeds Mary Helgeson, who retired recently.

The regional center coordinates activities and programs to recruit and train students for health careers. Its goals include increasing the number of minority and underserved youth entering health education programs, responding to emerging community health needs, implementing multidisciplinary training for health professionals and health professions students, and facilitating continuing education for health professionals, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

In her leadership role at AHEC, Queen wants “to continue to strengthen our support of underserved and minority populations in our 12-county Eastern Montana region.”

She previously served as coordinator for breastfeeding services for new moms with the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office at RiverStone Health where she has worked for six years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology

