Rand promoted at Stockman Bank

Steve Rand has been promoted to Commercial Loan Officer at the Stockman Bank Billings King Avenue location. His responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.

Rand joined Stockman Bank in 2017. He has more than nine years of banking experience, including personal banking, customer relations, new accounts and business development.

Rand earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University in Chico. He is active in the community, participating in Billings Chamber events and is a member of the Community Involvement Committee with the Billings Association of Realtors.

Rand’s office is at 2700 King Ave. W. He may also by reached at 406-655-3949.

