Real Bird named director of Native American Achievement Center

Sunny Day Real Bird was recently named director of the Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings.

Real Bird is currently a middle school math teacher in Ronan. Previously, she was the director of Indian Education for Ronan School District. Her career spans a broad geography of educating Native American students in Ronan, Busby, Ashland and Pryor, and Anadarko, Oklahoma. Her experience outside of the classroom includes administration, grant writing, events and outreach, data and assessment, as well as serving on committees both as a professional and in her community.

Real Bird holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Montana State University, a master’s in education curriculum and teaching secondary education in mathematics from the University of Oregon in Eugene, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a mathematics minor from Montana State University Billings.

She is a member of the Crow tribe.

Three candidates were interviewed by faculty, staff, directors, and administrators, with Real Bird rising to the top choice. Real Bird replaces Joe McGeshick, who served as interim director of the NAAC since July 2019. McGeshick will then transition full time to his role as MSUB’s Tribal Liaison.

