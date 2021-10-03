Rebel River Creative announces Gerrick Phillips as digital director

Rebel River Creative, a full service marketing and branding agency based in Billings, recently acquired DEV406, LLC, a premier website design, SEO, and digital marketing provider. Gerrick Phillips, formerly with DEV406, has joined Rebel River as the digital director.

A certified WordPress developer, Phillips has more than 20 years experience in website design and technical support management. He also provides advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for businesses and organizations across the US, strengthening their brand recognition and advancing organic search rankings.

Phillips’ background includes expertise in producing wildlife documentaries for Sports Afield magazine and the Discovery Channel. He also toured the US and Canada as a professional musician.

Phillips may be reached at 406-702-1557 or gerrick@rebelrivercreative.com.

