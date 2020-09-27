Rebel River Creative announces new hire, new partner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Largess recently joined Rebel River Creative as associate creative director, overseeing custom illustration, logo designs, brand concepting and development.

Prior to joining Rebel River, Largess worked with national companies and design studios. He has focused much of his career on environmental arts, including design work displayed in Yellowstone National Park retail stores. Largess has earned Addy Awards in Oklahoma and Montana, as well as awards from the Society of Illustrators, Shell Oil, the American Resort Development Association, and national design awards from Caterpillar. An alumnus of Oklahoma State University, Largess holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

He may be reached at 406-702-1557 or tom@rebelrivercreative.com.

Also at Rebel River Creative, Bonnie Ramage, MSPR, was named a partner. Ramage joined the marketing firm in 2017 as an account executive, implementing high-impact marketing campaigns and driving business development.