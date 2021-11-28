Rebel River Creative welcomes Cathy Jensen

Cathy Jensen has joined Rebel River Creative as the business manager. Jensen has spent the majority of her career building and maintaining lease and contract databases for energy corporations based primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. Research is her forte, and she has even traced records back to the late 1800s to confirm oil and gas mineral ownership. She is exceptionally detailed at project management and all things behind-the-scenes with business management.
Jensen holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Montana State University and tailgates at every Bobcat game she can attend. Jensen may be reached at 406.702.1557 or cathy@rebelrivercreative.com.