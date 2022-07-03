 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rebel River Creative wins international creativity awards

Rebel River Creative, a full-service marketing firm in Billings has won both a Platinum Award and an Honorable Mention through the international 2022 Hermes Creative Awards.

The Platinum Award-winning entry was an advertising campaign for Morrison-Maierle Systems, a Montana-based managed information technology services company. The Honorable Mention entry was a website created for Cross Petroleum Service, a Montana-based energy company.

The program accepted more than 6,500 entries from around the world – and 16 percent of those won Platinum awards – the highest award possible. Nine percent of entries were designated Honorable Mentions.

