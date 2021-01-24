Reclamation selects Newman to lead Montana Area Office

Ryan Newman has been selected by The Bureau of Reclamation’s Missouri Basin Region to serve as the Montana Area Office Manager in Billings. He succeeds Steve Davies who is retiring after serving in the position since Dec. 2015.

Newman began working for Reclamation in Feb. 2001 as a Natural Resource Specialist in the Dakotas Area Office, said Brian Hollis, assistant regional director of Reclamation's Missouri Basin Region. “He is a solid leader with robust experience that will be a great addition to the MTAO and Regional Leadership Team.”

Newman most recently served as the Upper Snake Field Office assistant area manager where he oversaw the operations and maintenance of eight dams, three power plants, approximately 250,000 acres of project lands, and numerous recreation and wildlife management sites. He was also responsible for administering river and reservoir operations in support of 64 water storage contracts.

