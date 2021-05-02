 Skip to main content
Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic, Inc. announces new owner

Dr. Douglas Rehder announces the new owner of Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic, Inc., Dr. Jared Browning. Browning has been serving the Billings community for the last seven years as an audiologist at the Billings VA Clinic. Browning is excited to bring his 20 years of audiological background to the team. Browning and his wife Kristi Browning are excited to continue the 41-year legacy of Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic to the community.

Dr. Jared Browning

Browning
