Reinhardt promoted at Town & Country Supply

Town & Country Supply Association’s Jennifer Reinhardt has been promoted to Marketing and Purchasing Division Manager as of July 1, 2022. Reinhardt brings extensive experience in retail, purchasing, and marketing with her past responsibilities as Town & Country Supply Farm & Ranch Division Manager for 15 years, as well as 13 years with Tractor Supply Co. Reinhardt is a proud supporter of the Town & Country Co-Op and its patrons and looks forward to helping with its continued success. In her free time, she enjoys watching her children’s sporting events, as well as many outdoor activities. Reinhardt may be reached at (406) 628-6314 or jreinhardt@tandcsupply.com.