Reisig appointed to Financial Accounting Foundation’s Board of Trustees

Rick Reisig, CPA, CEO and shareholder of Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C., has been appointed to Financial Accounting Foundation’s board of trustees, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The FAF, an independent, private-sector, not-for-profit organization based in Norwalk, Connecticut, is the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). Reisig is the first Montanan to serve on the FAF board.