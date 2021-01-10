 Skip to main content
Reisig appointed to Financial Accounting Foundation’s Board of Trustees

Rick Reisig, CPA, CEO and shareholder of Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C., has been appointed to Financial Accounting Foundation’s board of trustees, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The FAF, an independent, private-sector, not-for-profit organization based in Norwalk, Connecticut, is the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). Reisig is the first Montanan to serve on the FAF board.

Rick Reisig

Reisig

Reisig brings over 38 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and tax consulting for individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and local governments. He is based in the Anderson ZurMuehlen Great Falls office and oversees the firm's operations statewide.

