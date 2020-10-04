Reisig named CEO at Anderson ZurMuehlen

Rick Reisig, CPA and shareholder at Anderson ZurMuehlen, was recently named the organization’s new CEO. Reisig replaces Don Laine, who served as CEO for the past 10 years and was with the firm for over 34 years.

Reisig brings over 38 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and tax consulting for individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and local governments. He resides in the Anderson ZurMuehlen Great Falls office and will oversee the firm's operations statewide. Reisig currently serves on FASB’s Private Company Council, and is a board member on the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. Reisig also serves as chairman of NASBA’s Standard-Setting and Professional Trends Advisory Committee. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and past-board member of their Auditing Standards Board. Reisig also serves as a member and past president of the Montana Society of CPAs, and is past member and chairman of the State Board of Public Accountants.