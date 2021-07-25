Retirement Solution's Miller receives honors

Anthony D. Miller, MBA, MFSF, CFP, was recently named a member of the 2021 Chairman’s Council of New York Life. Members of the Chairman’s Council rank in the top 3% of the company’s more than 12,000 licensed representatives. Miller has qualified for Council membership for 24 consecutive years, including 15 years at the Chairman’s Council level. Miller holds the credentials of MBA, MSFS, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, AEP, CASL, REBC, RICP, and CFP.