Richards-Moon joins Town & Country Supply Association as an office assistant

Tember Richards-Moon has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the office assistant in Laurel. Prior to joining the Town & Country team, Richards-Moon served as an EMT, an operating room assistant, and an ortho/neuro floor assistant at a local hospital. Richards-Moon has traveled to 44 of the 50 United States, including Alaska, her home for more than a year. She also taught American Sign Language to deaf children in the Philippines. She has a strong background in art, a talent she learned from her late mother. In her free time, Richards-Moon enjoys camping, hiking, and fly fishing with her son and her husband. Richards-Moon may be reached at (406) 869-9911 or tmoon@tandcsupply.com.