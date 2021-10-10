Rick Reisig receives Alumni Achievement Award by MSU

Anderson ZurMuehlen is pleased to announce Rick Reisig, CPA, CEO, and shareholder, will receive the Alumni Achievement Award by Montana State University's (MSU) Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Reisig is one of 76 individuals associated with MSU to receive an award during ceremonies as part of MSU's 2021 homecoming.

This award is given to a graduate from each MSU academic college with achievements in a specific field or endeavor since graduation. Recipients of this award are recommended by each college to the MSU Alumni Foundation.

Reisig brings over 38 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and tax consulting for individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and local governments. He currently serves on the Financial Accounting Foundation's Board of Trustees and is the first Montanan to serve on the Board. Reisig is based in the Anderson ZurMuehlen Great Falls office and oversees the firm's operations statewide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0