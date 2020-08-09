Rimrock announces promotion, new employee

Nakeesha Duneman was promoted to director of outpatient services. She joined Rimrock in 2015 and has extensive experience working with adults and adolescents with co-occurring disorders in both residential and outpatient settings. Duneman received her bachelor’s degree in human services from Montana State University Billings and is licensed in Montana as an addiction counselor. She is studying for her master’s degree in clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling. As director of outpatient services, Dunema oversees the clinical staff of licensed addiction counselors and licensed mental health counselors working with Rimrock’s clients receiving outpatient treatment.

Kristin Lundgren recently joined Rimrock as director of grants and special projects. Lundgren’s efforts in seeking solutions to behavioral health problems lead her to secure over $10 million in grants and funding to assist stakeholders in pursuing results. Lundgren is one of the founders of Substance Abuse Connect and she continues as a key leader in developing and implementing a community plan to substantially reduce drug abuse and drug related crime in Yellowstone County. In her role, Lundgren continues to provide leadership to the Substance Abuse Connect Coalition. Before joining Rimrock, she worked at United Way for 13 years and MSU Billings for six years. She holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Minnesota. As director of grants and special projects at Rimrock, she manages the organization’s grants administration processes and conducts long-range planning for its facilities and services.