Riske promoted at Stockman Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nikki Riske was recently promoted to assistant vice president, Billings market executive assistant at Stockman Bank. She oversees and manages the loan assistants for all of the Billings Stockman Bank locations.

Her responsibilities include oversight of commercial, ag and consumer loan assistants, as well as assisting the Billings market president with his loan portfolio.

Riske brings more than 18 years of banking experience to the position, which includes loan processing, customer service support and business development. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2007.

Riske’s office is at 2700 King Ave. W. She may also be reached at 655-3904.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0