RiverStone Foundation board changes

RiverStone Health Foundation welcomes four new directors to its board for 2020-2021: Dan Carter, ExxonMobil Billings Refinery; Drew Hedrick, Century 21 Hometown Brokers; David Mitchell, Coldwell Banker Commercial; and Bill Royer, UBS Financial Services.
The foundation board is led by Chairman Ryan Nordlund, of City Vineyard; Vice-Chair Dr. Debra Jones, of Anesthesia Partners of Montana; Secretary John Felton, RiverStone Health; and Treasurer Greg Wing, retired.
Also continuing their volunteer service are directors Dr. John Dorr, retired; Alexander Martin, WMK/Western States Steel Erection Company; and Bill Underriner, Underriner Motors.
Kristie Asay, CFRE, is the foundation executive director.
