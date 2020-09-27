 Skip to main content
RiverStone Foundation board changes

RiverStone Foundation board changes

RiverStone Health Foundation welcomes four new directors to its board for 2020-2021: Dan Carter, ExxonMobil Billings Refinery; Drew Hedrick, Century 21 Hometown Brokers; David Mitchell, Coldwell Banker Commercial; and Bill Royer, UBS Financial Services.

The foundation board is led by Chairman Ryan Nordlund, of City Vineyard; Vice-Chair Dr. Debra Jones, of Anesthesia Partners of Montana; Secretary John Felton, RiverStone Health; and Treasurer Greg Wing, retired.

Also continuing their volunteer service are directors Dr. John Dorr, retired; Alexander Martin, WMK/Western States Steel Erection Company; and Bill Underriner, Underriner Motors.

Kristie Asay, CFRE, is the foundation executive director.

+11 
Dan Carter

Carter
+11 
Drew Hedrick

Hedrick
+11 
David Mitchell

Mitchell
+11 
Bill Royer

Royer
+11 
Ryan Norlund

Norlund
+11 
Debra Jones

Jones
+11 
John Felton

Felton
+11 
Greg Wing

Wing
+11 
John Dorr

Dorr
+11 
Alexander Martin

Martin
+11 
Bill Underriner

Underriner
+11 
Kristie Asay

Asay
