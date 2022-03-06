RiverStone Health announces board of directors

RiverStone Health announces its 2022 Board of Directors and Officers. Officers include Chair Ryan Nordlund, City Vineyard; Vice-Chair John Dorr, MD, MSU Billings; Treasurer Greg Wing, retired; and Secretary John Felton, RiverStone Health. Additional directors include Carol Beam, Rocky Mountain Health Network; Dan Carter, ExxonMobil Billings Refinery; Drew Hedrick, Century 21 Hometown Brokers; David Mitchell, Coldwell Banker Commercial; Bill Royer, UBS Financial Services; and Cindy Woods, retired. The Executive Director is Kristie Asay, CFRE.