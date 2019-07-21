RiverStone Health Foundation recently announced its 2019-2020 board of directors and officers.
Officers include Chair Alexander Martin, WMK/Western States Steel Erection Company; Vice-Chair John Felton, RiverStone Health; Secretary Spencer Larsen, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; and Treasurer Greg Wing, retired.
Additional directors include Dr. Debra Jones, Anesthesia Partners of Montana; Ryan Nordlund, City Vineyard; Joan Thullbery, retired; Bill Underriner, Underriner Motors; and Steve Wahrlich, Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery.
Additionally, Kristie Asay, executive director, has re-certified as a Certified Fund Raising Executive. Asay joins 28 Montanans and 6,300 fundraising professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation. Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards which include tenure in the profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement for nonprofit organizations.