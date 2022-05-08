RiverStone Health receives statewide awards

The Montana Environmental Health Association honored RiverStone Health with its annual Award of Excellence for continuous quality improvement through the FDA voluntary retail food safety standards program. Led by Marilyn Tapia and Clark Snyder, the RiverStone Health program is a model for other Montana public health agencies. Tapia is director of Health Protection and oversees the divisions of Communicable Disease, Emergency Preparedness and Environmental Health. Snyder is program manager for the Division of Health Protection.

The RiverStone Health program has been in progress for more than a decade, constantly upgrading training and inspection procedures. Its success has generated federal grant funding that made possible ongoing training and the recent creation of the Food Safety Pocket Guide that is being distributed to all new retail food vendors in Yellowstone County.

RiverStone Health and Riverstone Health Clinics were recognized with President’s Awards at the Montana Public Health Association conference held in Helena in April. This was the first time since 2019 that the MPHA conference had been held in person. The awards acknowledge the great challenges our public health and community health employees confronted over the past two pandemic years.

